21 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

As many as 21 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 21 people were tested positive for the COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to a health department spokesperson, 672 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 125 while 28,588 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for the COVID-19 patients.

At present, four patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, he said and added that 121 confirmedpatients were isolated at their homes in the district.