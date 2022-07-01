21 more tested positives with fatal coronavirus in

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2022 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 21 more people were diagnosed with deadly coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi district, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 46,873.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Friday, the total infected cases included 43,340 from Rawalpindi and 3,523 from other districts.

Among the news cases, eight arrived from Rawal town, five from Potohar town, four from Islamabad, three from Rawalpindi Cantonment, and one from Haripur.

"Presently, 132 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while two are admitted at Benazir Bhutto Hospital and one in the Holy Family Hospital", the report added.

The report further said that 6,943,222 people, including 44,797 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,948 samples were collected, out of which 927 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.21 per cent.

