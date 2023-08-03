21 motorcycles impounded

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran on Thursday launched a comprehensive crackdown on motorcycles plying the roads without number-plates and documents. He impounded 21 motorcycles during the crackdown .

Police of different police stations raided and detained Khurram, Muhammad Amir, Tahir, Akram, Shafique, Abdul Rehman, Shakeel, Rehmat, Rehmatullah, Shafique Aslam, Kaleem, Waqar, Wasif and others along with their motorcycles, police spokesman added.