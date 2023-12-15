21 nanbais sent to jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials have sent 21 nanbais (bread sellers) behind the bars for selling less-weighted bread at an exorbitant price.

Rashan Controller Peshawar, Jamshed Afridi told media on Friday that following complaints lodged by the locals, Assistant Food controllers, Tasbih Ullah and Kamal Ahmad inspected weight and prices of the bread at various markets of the city.

During inspection 21 nanbais were found guilty of selling the bread with less weight and at an exorbitant price. The 21 nanbais were charged under the food act and sent to jail.

He said the government has fix the price of a 120gm roti at Rs 20 and no one would be allowed to breach these criteria. He said action against profiteers was underway in the district and stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

APP/vak