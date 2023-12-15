Open Menu

21 Nanbais Sent To Jail

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 02:50 PM

21 nanbais sent to jail

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) The Food Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa officials have sent 21 nanbais (bread sellers) behind the bars for selling less-weighted bread at an exorbitant price.

Rashan Controller Peshawar, Jamshed Afridi told media on Friday that following complaints lodged by the locals, Assistant Food controllers, Tasbih Ullah and Kamal Ahmad inspected weight and prices of the bread at various markets of the city.

During inspection 21 nanbais were found guilty of selling the bread with less weight and at an exorbitant price. The 21 nanbais were charged under the food act and sent to jail.

He said the government has fix the price of a 120gm roti at Rs 20 and no one would be allowed to breach these criteria. He said action against profiteers was underway in the district and stern legal action would be initiated against the violators.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Price Jamshed Market Afridi Media Government Weight

Recent Stories

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Fa ..

SC issues notice to former spy chief Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, others in Shaukat A ..

13 minutes ago
 SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shauka ..

SC resumes proceedings on plea of IHC Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

3 hours ago
 Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonig ..

Petrol price expected to go down in Pakistan tonight

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Mu ..

Caretaker PM to chair meeting of AJK Cabinet in Muzaffarabad today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2023

6 hours ago
Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause a ..

Global stocks rise coyly as ECB, BoE press pause after Fed pivot

15 hours ago
 Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

Cricket: South Africa v India 3rd T20I scores

15 hours ago
 Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in pres ..

Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA ..

15 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Kha ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khuzdar Muhammad Arif Khan Zarkoon visits NADRA

15 hours ago
 Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including ..

Dow University awarded Degrees to 2192, including 22 MPhil, 03 PhD students

16 hours ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar c ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar chairs meeting of ITIP regardin ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan