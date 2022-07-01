21 new cases of corona reported in KP

As many as 21 new cases of corona were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours, said provincial health authorities here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 21 new cases of corona were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours, said provincial health authorities here on Friday.

According to a report issued by health authorities, 2653 corona virus detecting tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 12 cases were reported from Peshawar Division, two from Mardan Division and six from Malakand Division and one each from Hazara Division. The number of recoveries in the same period is 17.