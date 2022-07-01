UrduPoint.com

21 New Cases Of Corona Reported In KP

Muhammad Irfan Published July 01, 2022 | 09:02 PM

21 new cases of corona reported in KP

As many as 21 new cases of corona were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours, said provincial health authorities here on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 21 new cases of corona were reported from various areas of the province during last 24 hours, said provincial health authorities here on Friday.

According to a report issued by health authorities, 2653 corona virus detecting tests were conducted in last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 12 cases were reported from Peshawar Division, two from Mardan Division and six from Malakand Division and one each from Hazara Division. The number of recoveries in the same period is 17.

Related Topics

Peshawar Mardan Same Malakand From

Recent Stories

FPCCI supports transformation into riba-free econo ..

FPCCI supports transformation into riba-free economy

21 seconds ago
 Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

Administration discards cigarettes, shisha

23 seconds ago
 Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from ..

Police arrest accused for snatching earrings from old woman

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for killing his father

Man arrested for killing his father

2 minutes ago
 Five held for possessing illegal arms

Five held for possessing illegal arms

2 minutes ago
 Over 344,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah till ..

Over 344,000 Hajj pilgrims arrive in Madinah till Friday

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.