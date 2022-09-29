UrduPoint.com

21 New Cases Of COVID-19 In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 01:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :About 21 new cases of corona virus were reported on Thursday while no death was observed.

According to the data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number cases in the province reached 522,175 while total deaths were recorded 13,611.

The P&SHD confirmed that 11 new cases were reported in Lahore, two in Rawalpindi, three in Multan, two in Rajanpur, one each in Jhelum, Sheikhupura and Faisalabad.

The Punjab health department conducted 12,321,921 tests so far while 506,621 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and covertheir faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protectthemselves from the COVID-19.

