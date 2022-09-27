21 new cases reported in KP

During the last 24 hours 21 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :During the last 24 hours 21 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, said updates shared by the Health Department here on Tuesday.

The total number of recoveries during the same period is 21 and the number of tests conducted is 1836.

The total number of active corona cases are reported 416.