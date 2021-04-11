UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 New Corona Cases Reported, 26 Recovered In Bajaur, Dr. Shafique

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:50 PM

21 new corona cases reported, 26 recovered in Bajaur, Dr. Shafique

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) ::As many as 21 new cases of corona cases were reported in Bajaur while 26 patients recovered during the third wave of corona with a number of corona patients reached 485, said an official of the Health Department Bajaur.

During the third wave, 215 patients recovered, bringing the number of active cases to 263.

So far, seven people have died from corona during the third wave.

According to District Public Health Coordinator Dr. Shafique, 1411 cases of corona were reported in one year in which 1108 patients recovered and 40 people died of coronavirus in one year.

He said that 21 new cases of corona were reported in Bajaur district in the last 24 hours and 26 patients recovered.

Related Topics

Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Crown Prince visits Expo 2020 site

23 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler pardons 55 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

23 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 206 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

38 minutes ago

30,430 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

38 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development financed hundreds o ..

38 minutes ago

Federal Tax Authority promotes tax awareness as pa ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.