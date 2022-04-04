UrduPoint.com

21 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

21 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 21 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 19 positive cases were reported in Lahore, adding that that total cases were recorded 505,198 while recoveries 490,283.

He said that currently 1,358 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 13,543 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.

68 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of Covid -19 incidence in the province was recorded as 0.2 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 0.4 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.1, and Faisalabad 0.1 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12-year should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona. He said that corona virus vaccination were available in all vaccination centers.

Related Topics

Lahore Faisalabad Rawalpindi All Million

Recent Stories

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

LCCI calls for a stable political scenario

8 minutes ago
 Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM ..

Elections announced over demand of opposition: PM Imran

20 minutes ago
 Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the se ..

Areeka Haq and Shahroz Khan’s slo-mo from the sets of Akh da Nasha goes viral

30 minutes ago
 Spin wins it for South Africa - but Elgar still pr ..

Spin wins it for South Africa - but Elgar still prefers pace

3 minutes ago
 Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employmen ..

Boosting Pakistan’s export and opening employment opportunities for the nation

38 minutes ago
 New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor makes tearfu ..

New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor makes tearful farewell

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.