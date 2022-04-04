21 new corona cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2022 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Monday said that 21 new cases were reported in various parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a statement issued here, he said that 19 positive cases were reported in Lahore, adding that that total cases were recorded 505,198 while recoveries 490,283.

He said that currently 1,358 patients were under treatment in different hospitals, adding that the Health Department conducted 13,543 tests for Covid-19 during the last 24 hours and 10.

68 million tests had so far been conducted.

Baloch said the overall rate of Covid -19 incidence in the province was recorded as 0.2 per cent during the last 24 hours, adding that in Lahore 0.4 per cent, Rawalpindi 0.1, and Faisalabad 0.1 per cent.

About the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination drive, the P&SHD secretary said that people over the age of 12-year should get themselves vaccinated immediately, adding that in such pandemic conditions, vaccination was the only and effective treatment against corona. He said that corona virus vaccination were available in all vaccination centers.