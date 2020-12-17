UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 New Coronavirus Cases Reported In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:00 PM

21 new coronavirus cases reported in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Faisalabad on Thursday were recorded 544 as 21 more people tested positive for the virus during the last 24 hours.

A spokesperson for Health Department said that a corona patient, who was under treatment in a hospital, died Wednesday night and the number of deaths reached 293 since March this year.

He said that 793 coronavirus tests were conducted in the public and private sector laboratories of Faisalabad during the same period. As many as 6,126 patients have so far recovered in the district.

He said that at present, 78 patients including 24 confirmed patients were under treatment at Allied Hospital, while 30 including 9 confirmed patients were admitted to DHQ Hospital.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died Same March Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Modi writes letter to Nawaz Sharif to condole deat ..

3 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Pakistani FM

4 minutes ago

‘Raj Kumari lied once again,’: Firdous Ashiq A ..

6 minutes ago

'You can't bulldoze show of hands through Presiden ..

1 hour ago

French premier isolated after Macron tested positi ..

10 minutes ago

Bangladesh's COVID-19 deaths exceed 7,192, total c ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.