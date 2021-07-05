UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 03:50 PM

21 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 21 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with eight belonged to Rawal Town,four from Potohar town,six from Rawalpindi Cantt, two Attock, and one from Taxila.

"Presently 44 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,10 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ".

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center,one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,10 stable and 33 were in moderate condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far over 790,000 people jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said that only one patient had died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Died Rawalpindi Attock Taxila March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi implements executiv ..

11 minutes ago

Russia reports 25,353 new COVID-19 cases, 654 deat ..

26 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,573 new COVID-19 cases, 1,527 reco ..

41 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University launches smart initiatives to ..

56 minutes ago

Zardari condemns attack on party’s president in ..

1 hour ago

Over 750,000 meals distributed in Tanzania, Kenya, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.