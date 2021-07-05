21 new COVID-19 cases reported

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 21 patients were reported during the last 24 hours in the district with eight belonged to Rawal Town,four from Potohar town,six from Rawalpindi Cantt, two Attock, and one from Taxila.

"Presently 44 coronavirus confirmed patients were admitted to various facilities of the city including 17 were admitted in Holy Family Hospital,8 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital,10 in Institute of Urology and 9 in Fauji Foundation Hospital ".

According to the daily situation report issued by the District Corona Management center,one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition,10 stable and 33 were in moderate condition.

District Health Authority updated that so far over 790,000 people jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10.

The report said that only one patient had died due to this deadly disease in the last 24 hours.