21 new dengue cases in ICT, 97 inspections, 47 fogging drives conducted in 24 hours

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) Islamabad recorded 21 new dengue cases in the last 24 hours as anti-dengue teams carried out 97 inspections and fumigation at 47 sites, according to the latest surveillance report issued by the district administration.

The report shows that both rural and urban areas of the Federal capital remain under observation as health officials

tighten measures to control the spread of the virus.

The report revealed that of the 21 patients, 13 were identified in rural parts of Islamabad, while 8 were detected in urban sectors.

Health teams confirmed that one site tested positive for dengue larvae while another tested negative during inspection drives.

Officials said the cases were recorded from different union councils, highlighting the need for increased preventive steps at the community level. They warned that even a single breeding spot of larvae could lead to wider transmission if not controlled in time.

Meanwhile, anti-dengue surveillance teams conducted 97 inspections across various neighborhoods. The visits included checks at residential compounds, schools, commercial markets, construction sites, and health facilities.

The inspections aimed to identify potential mosquito breeding grounds and ensure compliance with standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the administration. Teams also monitored sanitation levels, disposal of waste, and the

storage of water in containers and tanks.

In addition to inspections, fumigation was carried out at 47 sensitive points across the city. These included residential colonies, public institutions, and areas previously marked as high-risk.

The fogging operations were conducted during morning and evening hours when mosquitoes are most active. Authorities said the drives were necessary to curb further spread and reduce mosquito density in the affected areas.

The report also noted that during the inspections, several sites were found in violation of dengue SOPs. As a result, some premises were sealed while multiple individuals were taken into custody.

The district administration has urged residents to play an active role in preventing dengue by eliminating stagnant water and maintaining cleanliness in homes and workplaces. Citizens have been advised to cover water tanks, regularly change water in coolers and flowerpots, and use mosquito repellents and nets.

A spokesperson for the administration said, “Dengue cannot be eliminated without public participation. Citizens should extend full cooperation to the teams visiting their areas and strictly follow all precautionary measures.”

He added that anti-dengue operations will continue with strict monitoring until the virus is fully controlled.