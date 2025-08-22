Open Menu

21 New Green Buses To Boost Public Transport In Quetta And Turbat

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

21 new green buses to boost public transport in Quetta and Turbat

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) In a landmark move to modernize urban mobility, the Balochistan government has unveiled the launching of 21 cutting-edge buses under its ambitious Green and Pink Bus Project, aimed at elevating public transport standards in Quetta and Turbat.

The initiative taken under the special directives of Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, reflects a strong commitment to public welfare and infrastructure development. Of the newly acquired fleet, 17 buses will serve Quetta, while 4 are designated for Turbat.

To promote inclusivity and safety, five of the Quetta-based buses painted pink will be reserved exclusively for women, offering a secure and dignified commuting experience.

The remaining 12 green buses will operate across key urban routes, delivering modern, efficient transit options to the general public.

Transport Secretary Muhammad Hayat Kakar confirmed that all buses have been inspected and shipped, with services expected to launch imminently. “This project will not only enhance the travel experience for thousands of citizens but also create new employment opportunities,” he added.

Once operational, the fleet is projected to serve between 40,000 and 50,000 passengers daily, dramatically improving urban mobility and reducing reliance on outdated transport systems.

The Balochistan government reaffirmed its dedication to delivering reliable, accessible, and forward-looking transport solutions as part of its broader urban development strategy.

Recent Stories

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2

3 minutes ago
 WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from incr ..

WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress

18 minutes ago
 Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing ce ..

Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement

33 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE init ..

Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American t ..

Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energ ..

ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate

2 hours ago
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises ina ..

Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..

2 hours ago
 Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy

3 hours ago
 FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for ..

FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty

4 hours ago
 Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer dist ..

Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan

4 hours ago
 Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

4 hours ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan