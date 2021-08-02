21 new PhD, MPhil programs approved by HEC for IUB in 2 years

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 21 PhD and MPhil programs have been approved for the Islamia University of Bahawalpur by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) during the last 2 years.

The approval of such a large number of programs is a testament to the university's quality of education. The Higher Education Commission approves new programs at the level of MPhil and PhD programs after fulfilling some important criteria.

They must have the number of PhD faculty. Due to the special attention of the Vice-Chancellor Engr Prof Dr Athar Mahboob, steps were taken to improve the faculty and infrastructure.

The measures were taken, such as organizing selection board and new buildings construction and providing state-of-the-art laboratories and modern equipment.

The HEC issued NOCs for new programs include PhD Applied Psychology, PhD Electrical Engineering, MSc Horticulture, PhD Horticulture, PhD Entomology, MSc Electrical Engineering Communication and Signal Processing, PhD Plant Pathology, MSc Plant Pathology, PhD Eastern Medicine, PhD Social Work, PhD Commerce, MPhil Physical Education and sports Sciences, MPhil Microbiology, MPhil Psychology, MPhil Parasitology, MPhil Mathematics, MPhil Islamic Studies, MPhil Microbiology, MS Leadership and Management, MPhil Animal Nutrition and MPhil Animal Pathology.