21 OEPs licenses cancelled for exploiting emigrants: Senate body apprised

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ):The Senate Standing Committee on Interior was apprised on Monday that the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE) has cancelled operational licenses of 21 Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) and suspended 40 others during this year for exploiting the emigrants.

Around 400 complaints have been forwarded to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further legal actions, Director General, BEOE, Kashif Noor informed the Senate Panel that met here with Rehman Malik in the chair.

A number of websites posting enticing and false job advertisements online to trap innocent workers was also blocked with the cooperation of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) during the same period, he said.

"We are in constant contact with all the relevant departments to stop this illegal practice and advertisements in the national dailies are also being published to sensitize the masses over the issue," the DG added.

The Chairman Committee directed to PTA if any advertisement in the TV or in a newspaper regarding emigration or employment in European countries or west appears without approval of Press Information Department (PID) should be seized forthwith and be treated as a crime according to Emigration Ordinance.

In response to the question of Committee Chairman, Kashif Noor said all the protectorates were shifted onto digital system that had made the whole process more secured as an emigrant could not leave the country without presenting himself physically before the protector office and going through the biometric verification process.

The proposal has been sent to three countries including Qatar, Saudia Arabia and United Arab Emirates through Ministry of Foreign Affairs for requesting them to link up their portal for visa demands with Pakistan to eliminate the fake agents.

The Committee also passed the Islamabad Pure Food Authority Bill, 2019, introduced by Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi in the House on September 2, 2019.

Expressing dismay over the closure of some NADRA centers operating abroad, Rehman Malik directed the Chairman NADRA to propose an amendment in the authority's law that where the number of overseas Pakistanis exceeds from 20 thousand, a centre must be exist there.

Among others the meeting was attended by Senators, Kalsoom Parveen, Tahir Bazinjo, Ateeq Sheikh, Sardar Shafiq Tareen and Dr Shahzad Waseem besides other senior officials of the ministry and its attached departments.