21 outlaws arrested, drugs & weapons seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police apprehended 21 outlaws involved in various illegal activities, including drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering a significant quantity of drugs and firearms from their possession, on Monday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Police teams also recovered 3,474 grams heroin, 515 grams ice, 110 hashish and 12 pistols with ammunition from their possession.

SSP Operation Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the Islamabad Police's top priority.

