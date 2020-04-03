UrduPoint.com
21 Outlaws Arrested In Faisalabad

Fri 03rd April 2020

21 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

The district police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during last 24 hours

The district police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The police recovered 8 pistols, 1 repeater and 1 rifle from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered over 8 kg hashish and 240 liter liquor from them. The accused were identified as Javed Iqbal, Rana Ijaz, Fateh Sher, Imran Khan, Iqbal Maseih, Abdul Raoof, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amjad, Rashid, Bilal Haider and Mansoor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

