21 outlaws arrested in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :The district police claimed on Friday to have arrested 21 proclaimed offenders from various parts of the district during last 24 hours.

The police recovered 8 pistols, 1 repeater and 1 rifle from their possession.

In a crackdown, the police arrested 10 drug peddlers and recovered over 8 kg hashish and 240 liter liquor from them. The accused were identified as Javed Iqbal, Rana Ijaz, Fateh Sher, Imran Khan, Iqbal Maseih, Abdul Raoof, Zafar Iqbal, Muhammad Amjad, Rashid, Bilal Haider and Mansoor.

Cases have been registered against the accused.