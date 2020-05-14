UrduPoint.com
21 Outlaws Arrested In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) -:Police have arrested 21 outlaws on the violations of rules and tenant act during last 24 hours.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Civil Defense teams arrested Yasir from GTS chowk, Nadeem from Islampura, Bilal and Zaheer from Nia Bazaar, Umar from Baowala, Javed from Gulifshan morrh, Akash from Shadab morrh, Arasalan, Khuram Akhtar Akbar Ali Saleem and Zahid from 5-marla scheme on selling loose petrol and decanting.

Similarly, police arrested 7 persons on the violation of tenant act. The arrested were identified as Jamil, Latif, Rehmat Ali, Ishtiaq, Abdul Majeed, Tayyab and Asad.

Motor vehicle examiner Inspector Bilal arrested two drivers Usman and Irfan on carrying passengersin carry van over violation of transport policy.

