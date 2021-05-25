UrduPoint.com
21 Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:33 PM

21 outlaws arrested, narcotics and weapons recovered

The Islamabad police have arrested 21 outlaws including four handlers of beggars and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad police have arrested 21 outlaws including four handlers of beggars and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police spokesman told on Tuesday that crackdown against criminals was continued on the directions of SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer.

Following these directions, SP (Saddar-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted special police teams under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Ramna police station Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman and others.

One of the Police team arrested two drug dealers namely Kaleem Ullah and Khawar and recovered 2.225 kilogram heroine, while police team also arrested six Afghan national namely Akhter, Anyat, Shaker, Ishmail, Mir Wali and Lalwali over their illegally stay in Pakistan.

Further-more Karachi Company police arrested accused Zeeshan and recovered 115 gram heroine from him.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Nisar Ali and recovered 130 gram hashish from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Rizwan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Secretariat police apprehended six persons namely Shahzaib, Mehraj Hussain, Murtaza and Ikram for violation of Section 144. Koral police arrested accused Hammad Abbasi involved in vehicle theft.

Cases were registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

During a special crackdown against professional alm- seekers and their handlers, police teams of various police stations arrested eight professional alm- seekers including four handlers.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar and SSP Operations Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer have appreciated the Police performance and sought cooperation of citizens for effective policing measures in the city.

