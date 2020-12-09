21 outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 21 outlaws from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Raiding teams arrested 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.2 kg hashish and 95 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 2 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 3,360 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 accused and recovered six pistols, a rifle, a repeater,a klashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.