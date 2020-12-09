UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Outlaws Held

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

21 outlaws held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 21 outlaws from various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Raiding teams arrested 9 drug pushers and recovered 1.2 kg hashish and 95 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also arrested 2 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 3,360 from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 10 accused and recovered six pistols, a rifle, a repeater,a klashnikov and a number of bullets from their possession during the same period.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Same Money From

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

28 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

50 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

51 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.