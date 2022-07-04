21 outlaws held in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) have accelerated efforts against criminals and arrested 22 outlaws involved in murder, snatching and other crimes, a police public relations officer said on Monday.

He said Bhara Kahu police team arrested two accused namely Abdullah and Ramish involved in a murder case no 589/22 under sections 302/34 PPC registered on the complaint of the father of the deceased namely Ghulam s/o Rehman a resident of Kot hathial.

The complainant had told the police that on July 02, 2022 his son Asad was present near a graveyard when his clash occurred with the accused adding that his son was stabbed to death. The accused escaped after the incident.

Furthermore, Sabzi Mandi police team arrested three snatchers namely Muhammad Sadiq, Inaam and Amjad Ali. The accused were involved in numerous incidents of snatching in the areas of PS Sabzi Mandi. Police team has also recovered 10 snatched motorbikes, mobile phones and weapons used in crime.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police has arrested eight accused namely Muhammad Adeel, Abid Ur Rehman, Naveed Ur Rehman, Shahid Ur Rehman, Muhammad Adil, Mushtaq Hussain and Tariq and recovered 2550 gram hashish, 277 gram heroine and three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Likewise, Aabpara police team has arrested two accused namely Syed Wazeer Khan and Waleed Khan during checking and recovered one 12 bore repeater gun, one Kalashnikov and one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession. Koral police arrested two accused Murad Ali Shah and Ibrar Ahmad and recovered 1305 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition.

Nilore and Shahzad Town police stations arrested two accused namely Arfaqat and Dil Rubaz Khan and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition while Sihala police team arrested two accused namely Adil and Muhammad Mehboob during snap checking and recovered two 9mm and two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.