21 outlaws held; narcotic, weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police arrested 21 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police arrested 21 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

As per details Aabpara police arrested accused Afaq Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Golra police nabbed Imtaiz Ahmed and recovered 110 gram hashish and two gram ice from him.

Similarly Ramana police team arrested Nusrat Bilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him and Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Muhammad Sohail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover,Sihala police arrested Muhammad Arshad and recovered 1.33 gram hashish from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Waqas, Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan .

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Zahid islam and recovered one Kalashnikov from him.

Meanwhile police also nabbed12 persons involved in immoral activities.They were identified as Muhammad Aamir, Zulfqar Iqbal, Zeshan Kareem, Noman, Zeshan Tariq and Rukhshanda bibi, Sania , Tania, Sameena bibi, Yasmeen, Saba bibi, and Shahmila bibi.

Cases have been registered against these persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the performance of Islamabad Police and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.