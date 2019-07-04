UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Outlaws Held; Narcotic, Weapons Recovered In Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:37 PM

21 outlaws held; narcotic, weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Police arrested 21 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police arrested 21 outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered hashish, ice and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Thursday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of Islamabad police have accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

As per details Aabpara police arrested accused Afaq Ahmed and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him while Golra police nabbed Imtaiz Ahmed and recovered 110 gram hashish and two gram ice from him.

Similarly Ramana police team arrested Nusrat Bilal and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him and Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Muhammad Sohail and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession.

Moreover,Sihala police arrested Muhammad Arshad and recovered 1.33 gram hashish from him. Shehzad Town police arrested accused Waqas, Ahmed Khan and Zeeshan .

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Zahid islam and recovered one Kalashnikov from him.

Meanwhile police also nabbed12 persons involved in immoral activities.They were identified as Muhammad Aamir, Zulfqar Iqbal, Zeshan Kareem, Noman, Zeshan Tariq and Rukhshanda bibi, Sania , Tania, Sameena bibi, Yasmeen, Saba bibi, and Shahmila bibi.

Cases have been registered against these persons and further investigation is underway.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has appreciated the performance of Islamabad Police and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Afaq Ahmed All From

Recent Stories

Masood Khan urges students to reach out to global ..

28 minutes ago

Illegal DR Congo miners protest after deadly accid ..

2 minutes ago

Two booked for violating renting law in Rawalpindi ..

2 minutes ago

AJK advises students to learn English for their br ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid condoles Sharjah Ruler on deat ..

1 hour ago

Dr Shahid greeted for new charge as MD Planning & ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.