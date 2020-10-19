21 outlaws held, narcotics and weapons recovered

Islamabad police have arrested 21 persons during last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers and criminals and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 21 persons during last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers and criminals and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

According to details, a team of Tarnol police station arrested four accused namely Nauman Pervez, Shaker, Dawood and Munwar and recovered 1.430 kilogram hashish and two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Another team of Ramana police station arrested two persons including a drug dealer Hafeez and recovered 1.265 kilogram from him. Police team also arrested accused Ajmal and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Secretariat police arrested accused Nusrat Hussain and recovered 119 gram hashish from him. Banigala police arrested Qasim and Haseeb and recovered a total of 238 gram hashish from their possession.

Shalimar police arrested an accused Fareed and recovered two liter alcohol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested accused Dawood Gul and recovered 20 liters alcohol from him. Sabzi Mandi police arrested two accused Roz Deen and Junaid and recovered 320 gram heroin and one pistol from their possession respectively.

Shams Colony police arrested an accused Irfan and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Lohibher police arrested accused Adnan Abu Baker and recovered 115 gram hashish from him while Ramana police arrested three persons involved in immoral activities.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them. During special crackdown against absconders, Islamabad police nabbed three proclaimed offenders and court absconders from various area of the city.