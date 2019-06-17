21 outlaws including nine gamblers held; cash, weapons recovered in Islamabad

Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) arrested 21 outlaws including nine gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered wine, cash, gambling tools and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) : Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) arrested 21 outlaws including nine gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered wine, cash, gambling tools and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said here on Monday.

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, all officials of ICTP has accelerated their efforts to curb activities of anti-social elements and drug pushers.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of Station House Officer (SHO) Tarnol and Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Rana Muhammad Salaeem along with others to raid at a gambling den.

The team raided there and nabbed nine gamblers identified as Payanda Khan, Naddem Ahmed, Haider, Tahir, Imran, Shafqat, Ilyas, Shakeel and Ayub. Police team recovered stake money, CPU, and gambling tools from their possession.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested two accused UmerTariq and Shahid Mehmood allegedly involved in child abuse case.

Furthermore, Bani Gala police recovered one 32 bore revolver along with ammunition from an accused Yunus while four persons were arrested for involvement in illegally construction.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Maqbool and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Ramna police arrested accused Munwar and recovered 9mm pistol from him. Industrial-Area police arrested Saeed and recovered one 30 bore pistols from him.

Sihala police arrested accused Ghulam Nabi and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him Similarly, Karachi company police arrested accused Maqbool Massih and recovered 10 liter wine from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation was underway from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed has appreciated the department performance and directed all SHO's for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.

He asked for renewed efforts to curb such practices and get rid of society from such menace, adding that performance in this regard would be reviewed on continuous basis.

Syed said that menace of drug peddling would not be allowed in educational institutions or anywhere and strict action to be ensured against those involved in such ugly business or activity.

The DIG also categorically asked all police officials to focus on resolving the public complaints and take every possible step to provide maximum relief to citizens.