21 Outlaws Including Nine Gamblers Held In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 07:49 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday arrested 21 outlaws including nine gamblers from various areas of the city and recovered wine, cash, gambling tools and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said.

On a tip off, Superintendent of Police (Saddar) Malik Naeem Iqbal constituted special team under supervision of SHO Tarnol and ASI Rana Muhammad Salaeem along with others to raid at a gambling den. This team raided there and nabbed nine gamblers identified as Payanda Khan, Naddem ahmed, Haider, Tahir, Imran, Shafqat, Ilyas, Shakeel and Ayub. Police team d recovered stake money, CPU, and gambling tools from their possession.

Meanwhile, Tarnol police arrested two accused UmerTariq and Shahid Mehmood allegedly involved in child abuse case.

Furthermore, Bani Gala police recovered one 32 bore revolver along with ammunition from an accused Yunus while four persons were arrested for involvement in illegally construction.

Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police arrested Maqbool and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Ramana police arrested accused Munwar and recovered 9mm pistol from him.

Industrial-Area police arrested Saeed and recovered one 30 pistols from him. Sihala police arrested accused Ghulam Nabi and recovered one 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from him.

Karachi company police arrested accused Maqbool Massaih and recovered 10 liter wine from him.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

