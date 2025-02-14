21 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Illegal Arms Seized
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police busted 21 lawbreakers involved in drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering arms and narcotics during crackdowns across the city, on Friday.
A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police teams of Karachi Company, Golra, Khanna, Kirpa, Nilore, Sumbal, Noon, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.
He said the police team arrested 21 accused and recovered 1623 grams heroin, 344 grams ice, 20 liquor bottles, 07 pistols and gun with ammunition from their possession.
Moreover, six absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.
SSP Operation Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police were actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens was Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.
