Open Menu

21 Outlaws Nabbed; Drugs, Illegal Arms Seized

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2025 | 07:10 PM

21 outlaws nabbed; drugs, illegal arms seized

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police busted 21 lawbreakers involved in drug peddling and possession of illegal weapons, recovering arms and narcotics during crackdowns across the city, on Friday.

A police spokesperson told APP that the Islamabad Police teams of Karachi Company, Golra, Khanna, Kirpa, Nilore, Sumbal, Noon, Shahzad Town and Bani Gala took legal action against accused involved in possessing illegal weapons and drug peddling activities.

He said the police team arrested 21 accused and recovered 1623 grams heroin, 344 grams ice, 20 liquor bottles, 07 pistols and gun with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, six absconders were also arrested from various areas of the city during the last 24 hours.

SSP Operation Islamabad Muhammad Shoaib Khan said that the Islamabad Police were actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt citizens' peace. Protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens was Islamabad Police's top priority, he added.

Recent Stories

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains ..

Pakistan Consulate Dubai’s Cricket Team Remains Unbeaten, Wins Diplomatic Cup ..

19 minutes ago
  DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC h ..

 DPM, FM Dar to visit US to participate in UNSC high-level meeting

35 minutes ago
 Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Te ..

Former US Open champion set for Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

45 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developi ..

ADNEC Group launches first global hub for developing defence strategies against ..

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards f ..

Pakistan to take up matter of UK-based SIM cards for child pornography, financia ..

47 minutes ago
 Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, ach ..

Alef Education sustains strong growth in 2024, achieves revenues of AED759 milli ..

1 hour ago
Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2 ..

Julphar reports net profit of AED40.5 million in 2024

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

Etihad Airways to launch flights to Sochi

2 hours ago
 More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: I ..

More than 120 armed conflicts rage across globe: ICRC

2 hours ago
 Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships ..

Tawazun Council strengthens strategic partnerships, showcases initiatives at IDE ..

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stak ..

RAKEZ offers business solutions to global F&B stakeholders at Gulfood 2025

4 hours ago
 Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera ..

Chahat Fateh Ali Khan’s video with Actress Meera goes viral

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan