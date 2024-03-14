21 Outlaws Netted, Narcotics, Weapons Seized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended 21 outlaws including nine professional beggars from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
A public relations officer said that following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements to eliminate crime from the city.
Meanwhile, the Karachi company police team arrested an accused Zain Ali, and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition from his possession, while the police team also arrested two accused namely Gul Agha and Noman Fayyaz involved in illegal gas refilling.
Likewise, the Golra police team arrested an accused Farhad Ullah, and recovered 10 liters liquor from his possession. The Shams Colony police team arrested an accused namely Sher Ali and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Similarly, the Khanna police team arrested two accused Israr Ahmed and Muhammad Altaf involved in illegal gas refilling.
The Koral police team arrested an accused Fakhar Abbas and recovered 615 gram hashish from his possession.
Moreover, the Kirpa police team arrested an accused Muhammad Iftikhar involved in illegal petrol selling. The Humak police team arrested an accused namely Ata Sultan and recovered 560 grams of heroin from his possession.
Furthermore, the Shahzad Town police team arrested an accused Nayyer Iqbal, and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession. The Secretariat police team arrested an accused Usman and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.
Separate, cases have been registered against the nabbed accused, and further investigation is underway. During the crackdown against professional beggars, police teams arrested nine professional beggars and registered cases against them under the Beggars Act.
Senior police officers directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard”, he maintained.
