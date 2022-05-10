21 outlaws rounded up during 48 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 21 outlaws including four drug peddlers, gamblers and liquor sellers from different areas of the city and recovered 2770 gram hashish, 610 gram heroin, 50 liters liquor and weapons with ammunition during the last 48 hours, a police spokesman said.

He said, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas had ordered crackdown against criminals including those involved in drug peddling and looting people. Following these orders, SSP (Operations) Faisal Kamran directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb the crime in the city.

According to details, Nilore police teams had apprehended three accused namely Ali Raza, Abid and Kaleem Ullah and recovered 1450 gram hashish, one 12 bore repeater and one 8mm pistol from their possession. Likewise, PS Secretariat police arrested two drug peddlers namely Jannat Gul and Usman and recovered 610 gram heroin from their possession.

PS Lohi Bher police arrested accused Hussain Arif and recovered 50 liters liquor from his possession.

Similarly, a Koral police team arrested nine gamblers involved in gambling on horse races namely Sami ullah, Shehzad, Luqman, Arshad, Anas Jan, Zohaib Ali, Imtiaz, Sajawal Shoukat and Danish Arshad.

Moreover, Margala police arrested two accused namely Usman Ahmed and Aftab Ahmed and recovered one SMG from their possession. PS Industrial Area arrested two accused involved in criminal activities namely Muhabbat Khan and Muhammad Danish and recovered 1320 gram hashish and one 30 bore pistol from their possession. Shahzad Town Police arrested an accused namely Ali and recovered one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from his possession.

Cases against all the accused have been registered and further investigation was underway.