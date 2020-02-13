UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Pakistani Textile Companies Participate In Texworld Exhibition In Paris

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 11:32 PM

21 Pakistani textile companies participate in Texworld exhibition in Paris

Twenty one Pakistani companies dealing in fabric, garments and home textile participated in the Texworld, the Europe's premier textile business to business (B2B) exhibition held in Paris from February 10-13

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :Twenty one Pakistani companies dealing in fabric, garments and home textile participated in the Texworld, the Europe's premier textile business to business (B2B) exhibition held in Paris from February 10-13.

Many major textile production houses of Pakistan including Nishat Mills, Kohinoor Mills, Kamal Limited and Master Textile established their exclusive purpose built pavilions to showcase their diverse products ranging from basics to more creative and high-quality fabrics, said a press release received here on Thursday.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan also facilitated the participation of a number of companies in the fabric, apparel sourcing and denim sectors.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque welcomed the participation of Pakistani companies in the exhibition which provided a unique opportunity to interact and network with their counterparts from other countries, bench mark best practices and strike business deals to help augment Pakistan's textile exports. A total of 1700 exhibitors from 24 countries participated in the Texworld attracting over 29000 traders, business persons, manufactures and representatives of buying houses from 113 countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Europe France Paris February Textile From Best Nishat Kohinoor Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

20 minutes ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

1 hour ago

Sindh High Court puts auction of HDA's 12 resident ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court seeks reasons from NAB for Ah ..

2 minutes ago

Govt paying special attention to academic, literar ..

2 minutes ago

Albayrak inaugurates Pakistan's first street libra ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.