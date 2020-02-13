21 Pakistani textile companies participate in Texworld exhibition in Paris

Twenty one Pakistani companies dealing in fabric, garments and home textile participated in the Texworld, the Europe's premier textile business to business (B2B) exhibition held in Paris from February 10-13

Many major textile production houses of Pakistan including Nishat Mills, Kohinoor Mills, Kamal Limited and Master Textile established their exclusive purpose built pavilions to showcase their diverse products ranging from basics to more creative and high-quality fabrics, said a press release received here on Thursday.

Trade Development Authority of Pakistan also facilitated the participation of a number of companies in the fabric, apparel sourcing and denim sectors.

Ambassador of Pakistan to France Moin ul Haque welcomed the participation of Pakistani companies in the exhibition which provided a unique opportunity to interact and network with their counterparts from other countries, bench mark best practices and strike business deals to help augment Pakistan's textile exports. A total of 1700 exhibitors from 24 countries participated in the Texworld attracting over 29000 traders, business persons, manufactures and representatives of buying houses from 113 countries.