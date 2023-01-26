UrduPoint.com

21 People Shifted To Panahgah In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 08:41 PM

The district administration has shifted 21 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Panahgah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city

Giving some details, a spokesman for local administration said here on Thursday, 21 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Panahgah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.

