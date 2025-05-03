21 permanent,2,200 temporary structures demolished

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation was currently in full swing across Lahore,spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Saturday.

The operation,part of a city-wide campaign to eliminate illegal constructions and restore public spaces,has so far resulted in the removal of 21 permanent and over 2,200 temporary encroachments from multiple areas.

The extensive crackdown was being conducted in collaboration with the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), under the supervision of Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia.

The operation teams are being led in the field by Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel.

As part of the operation,34 truckloads of seized materials have been confiscated and 201 properties sealed for violating municipal regulations.Additionally,more than 6,500 unauthorized banners,posters and advertisements have been removed from public spaces. Authorities have also registered two FIRs in response to severe breaches of law.

Over 20 major locations across the city have been targeted,including Pir Makki,islam Pura,Garhi Shahu,Lower Mall Road,Sant Nagar,Anarkali,Mozang Chungi,Ravi Road,Misri Shah,Timber Market,Bund Road and Daroghawala.

Other areas such as Nishtar,Kamahan,Kahna and Allama Iqbal Town,along with commercial hubs like Jain Mandir,Neela Gumbad and urdu Bazaar have also been cleared of illegal encroachments.

Deputy Commissioner(DC),Syed Musa Raza said that the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at restoring the city’s beauty and ensuring unhindered public access to roads, walkways, and open areas.“This operation is a critical step toward reclaiming Lahore’s public spaces and improving urban mobility,”he said.

He further added that Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shown keen interest in the operation, envisioning a clean and encroachment-free Lahore as part of her broader urban reform agenda.

The district administration vowed to continue the drive with full momentum and take strict action against repeat offenders,he warned.