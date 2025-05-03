21 Permanent,2,200 Temporary Structures Demolished
Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 01:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) A large-scale anti-encroachment operation was currently in full swing across Lahore,spearheaded by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza on Saturday.
The operation,part of a city-wide campaign to eliminate illegal constructions and restore public spaces,has so far resulted in the removal of 21 permanent and over 2,200 temporary encroachments from multiple areas.
The extensive crackdown was being conducted in collaboration with the Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), under the supervision of Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia.
The operation teams are being led in the field by Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel.
As part of the operation,34 truckloads of seized materials have been confiscated and 201 properties sealed for violating municipal regulations.Additionally,more than 6,500 unauthorized banners,posters and advertisements have been removed from public spaces. Authorities have also registered two FIRs in response to severe breaches of law.
Over 20 major locations across the city have been targeted,including Pir Makki,islam Pura,Garhi Shahu,Lower Mall Road,Sant Nagar,Anarkali,Mozang Chungi,Ravi Road,Misri Shah,Timber Market,Bund Road and Daroghawala.
Other areas such as Nishtar,Kamahan,Kahna and Allama Iqbal Town,along with commercial hubs like Jain Mandir,Neela Gumbad and urdu Bazaar have also been cleared of illegal encroachments.
Deputy Commissioner(DC),Syed Musa Raza said that the anti-encroachment drive was aimed at restoring the city’s beauty and ensuring unhindered public access to roads, walkways, and open areas.“This operation is a critical step toward reclaiming Lahore’s public spaces and improving urban mobility,”he said.
He further added that Chief Minister(CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has shown keen interest in the operation, envisioning a clean and encroachment-free Lahore as part of her broader urban reform agenda.
The district administration vowed to continue the drive with full momentum and take strict action against repeat offenders,he warned.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 May 2025
IHC orders recovery of missing Kashmiri citizen
Effective planning essential for sustainable development of province: Governor
Pakistan's call for neutral probe nullifies India's blame game: Rana Ihsan
IHC gets new Additional Attorney General
Man guns down wife over domestic dispute
2000 schools activated in Balochistan with recent teachers recruitment: Chief Se ..
Bilawal distributes ownership certificates to flood-affected families
DPM, EU's High Representative discuss situation in South Asia
Minister for Health, Mustafa Kamal visits Pakistan Nursing Council
AJK govt determined to address overseas Kashmiris grievances: AJK Minister Cha ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
21 permanent,2,200 temporary structures demolished2 minutes ago
-
PFA gears up crackdown on substandard food outlets2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews revamping work at Government Mola Bakhsh hospital12 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler injured during police encounter22 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to regional peace, protecting its national interests22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan tests successful launch of Abdali Short Range Missile22 minutes ago
-
India's Indus water breach exposed globally: Defence Minister22 minutes ago
-
Two held in blind murder of elderly woman52 minutes ago
-
Mian Riaz Pirzada visits E-Khidmat Markaz Bahawalpur52 minutes ago
-
Three booked over power theft52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan envoy to US says India's blame game won't work, warns of consequences2 hours ago
-
Crime rate down by 20% in Islamabad, DIG expects trend to continue2 hours ago