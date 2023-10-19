21 persons affirmed with disabilities after medical scrutiny

Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree Dr Abdul Salam Abassi on Thursday said that as many as 21 people had been declared “persons with disabilities” after a detailed analysis of 23 people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Medical Superintendent of Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree Dr Abdul Salam Abassi on Thursday said that as many as 21 people had been declared “persons with disabilities” after a detailed analysis of 23 people.

Chairing a meeting to review the examination of “persons with different abilities” at THQ Hospital Murree, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officers conducted a detailed examination of 23 people, of which 21 people were declared “persons with disabilities”, while one was referred for further examination and the case of one was overruled.

Dr.Abdul Salam said that it is our responsibility to remove the complaints of people with different abilities, and this responsibility would be fulfilled properly.