21 persons declare disabled after medical scrutiny

Medical Superintendent, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree Dr Abdul Islam Abassi on Tuesday said that as many as 21 persons had been declared disabled after a detailed analysis of 23 people

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Medical Superintendent, Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Murree Dr Abdul islam Abassi on Tuesday said that as many as 21 persons had been declared disabled after a detailed analysis of 23 people.

Chairing a meeting to review the examination of disabled persons at THQ Hospital Murree, he informed that a team of Medical Specialist, Orthopedic Surgeons, and Child Specialists, along with Social Welfare Officer Ghalib Abbasi, conducted a detailed examination of 23 people, out of which 21 people were declared disabled while cases of two were overruled.

Dr Islam said that it is our responsibility to remove the complaints of disabled people, and this responsibility would be fulfilled properly.