21 policemen served notices over absence from duty

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 21 policemen of Punjab constabulary were served show cause notices over absence from duty.

Official sources said here Monday that SP Punjab Constabulary Malik Abdul Latif Tahir during checked biometric attendance of staff and found 21 officials absent from duty.

They included --- Head Constable Hamid Bashir and Constables Muhammad Usman, Arasalan Akhtar, Muhammad Adeel, Asad Abbas, Qamar Waris, Azhar Hayyat, Khalid Hussain, Taimoor Sultan, Hafiz Wasim Naz, Irfan Haider, Faisal Amjad, Muhammad Noman, Asad Abbas, Ali Raza, Shoukat Hayyat, Moazam Ali, Muhammad Qasim, Qamar Abbas, Abbas Ali, and Hammad Hassan.