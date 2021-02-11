21 POs among 49 criminals nabbed in 24 hours

Police have arrested 49 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders during a special crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 49 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders during a special crackdown launched across the district during last 24 hours and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession here on Thursday.

According to police sources, in line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Mehboob Rasheed Mian, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals and arrested 49 criminals including four drug peddlers, three illegal weapon holders, 21 proclaimed offenders, eight court absconders, eight for illegally refilling LPG and five others.

Police have also recovered 3.295 kg Hashish, 80 litre liquor, two kg Hemp, two pistols and bullets from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.