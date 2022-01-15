21 POs among 51 criminals nabbed

(@FahadShabbir)

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 51 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 51 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 21 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 55 litre liquor and 120 grams Hashish from their possession.

The police arrested five illegal weapon holders and seized five pistols and rounds from them.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two court absconders, three firework dealers, four violators of Tenant Act and nine gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 14,400 and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.