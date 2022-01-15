UrduPoint.com

21 POs Among 51 Criminals Nabbed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 15, 2022 | 07:32 PM

21 POs among 51 criminals nabbed

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 51 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 51 criminals including 21 proclaimed offenders (POs) besides recovering drugs and illegal weapons from their possession during a crackdown launched across the district.

In line with special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched a crackdown against criminals and arrested 21 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes. The police have also arrested seven drug peddlers and recovered 55 litre liquor and 120 grams Hashish from their possession.

The police arrested five illegal weapon holders and seized five pistols and rounds from them.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended two court absconders, three firework dealers, four violators of Tenant Act and nine gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 14,400 and gambling material from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the criminals with the concerned police stations, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Robbery Money Criminals From Weapon Court

Recent Stories

Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise o ..

Chief Justice of Pakistan, judges condole demise of former CJP Siddiqui

34 seconds ago
 DC inaugurates three-day free Medical Camp at DHQ

DC inaugurates three-day free Medical Camp at DHQ

36 seconds ago
 Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs E ..

Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam offers condolence

37 seconds ago
 IT training for SZAB Agriculture College faculty c ..

IT training for SZAB Agriculture College faculty concludes

40 seconds ago
 Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in ..

Incumbent govt implementing austerity measures in real sense: Hasaan Khawar

4 minutes ago
 Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.