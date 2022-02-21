UrduPoint.com

21 POs Arrested, Arms Recovered In Mardan

Sumaira FH Published February 21, 2022 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Mardan police during ongoing crackdown on criminals arrested 21 proclaimed offenders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession, said spokesman of police on Monday.

The police on the direction of DPO Zahid Ullah carried out a search operation and arrested eight facilitators, seven narcotics sellers and 156 suspects.

The police recovered seven kilogram hashish, four Kalashnikovs, three guns, two shotguns, 41 pistols and 531 rounds.

>