21 power pilferers arrested, 128 FIRs registered in LESCO region

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) On the 53rd day of the grand anti-power theft operation, Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has got arrested 21 electricity thieves by the police and detected pilferage on 224 connections in all five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara), the company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Tuesday.

He added that FIR applications against 222 electricity thieves have been submitted in the respective police stations, out of which 128 FIRs have been registered while 21 accused have been arrested.

Among detected connections were 01 industrial, 07 agricultural, 09 commercial and 207 of domestic categories and supply to all of them have been disconnected, he said, asserting that all the electricity pilferers have also been charged a total of 291,301 detection units worth Rs 12.051 million.

Sharing further details, the spokesman said that 9,888 units worth Rs 252,421 were charged as a detection bill to a connection in Khuddiyan area; detection bill amounting to Rs 200,000 against 5,245 units to an electricity thief in Harbanspura area of Lahore; Rs 200,000 detection bill against 10,120 units to another power pilferer in Nathoki; and Rs 150,000 detection bill against 3,452 units to a customer stealing electricity in Manawan area of Lahore.

The spokesman mentioned that during 53 days of anti-power theft operations, the LESCO detected pilferage on 22,244 connections and submitted 20,016 FIR applications out of which 21,210 FIRs have been registered against power pilferers, while 10,897 accused have been arrested. He added that all the electricity pilferers have so far been charged an accumulative bill of Rs 1,884,845,718 against 43,533,765 detection units.

It should be noted that operations against electricity thieves are being conducted as per the instructions of the Ministry of Energy (Power Division) and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is personally supervising these operations.

Engineer Shahid Haider vowed that indiscriminate operations would continue till the complete end of electricity theft. During the operation, the electricity thieves as well as the LESCO officers and employees who patronize them are also being brought to justice.