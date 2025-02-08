21 Power Pilferers Booked
Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught 21 power pilferers during last week in an ongoing crackdown.
According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught 21 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering in the first week of Feburary.
The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.
