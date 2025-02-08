Open Menu

21 Power Pilferers Booked

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2025 | 04:00 PM

21 power pilferers booked

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) task force caught 21 power pilferers during last week in an ongoing crackdown.

According to official sources, the teams raided at various areas of the district and caught 21 accused involved in electricity theft from main lines and meter tampering in the first week of Feburary.

The teams also imposed hefty fines on the pilferers. On a report of FESCO, police also registered cases against them.

Recent Stories

PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

2 hours ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

2 hours ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

2 hours ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

3 hours ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

3 hours ago
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

3 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

4 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

5 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

5 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

6 hours ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan