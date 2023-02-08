21 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 21 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 19401 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs five lac fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.