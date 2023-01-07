MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has caught 21 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

The MEPCO teams accompanied by task forces, raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 15,765 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3,63,000 fine was imposed on the pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.