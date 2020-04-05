21 private hospitals set to treat COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :After special inspections of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, 21 private hospitals of five major cities across the province are ready to treat COVID-19 patients.

These include 13 hospitals in Lahore, Gujranwala 3, two each in Multan and Faisalabad, and one in Rawalpindi.

These hospitals have allocated 322 beds in the 'Isolation Wards' and high dependency units for the coronavirus patients.

The facilities of intensive care units and ventilators have been made available for the patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

Moreover, after guidance by the PHC, 16 hospitals of the city have been prepared to ensure timely reporting in this regard.They have been given access to the dashboard of the health department for the reporting of COVID-19 patients, which will help in getting true picture of the number of patients and treatment facilities available.

The hospitals have been directed to provide information about the suspected and confirmcoronavirus patiens.