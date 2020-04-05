UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

21 Private Hospitals Set To Treat COVID-19 Patients

Faizan Hashmi 58 seconds ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 08:50 PM

21 private hospitals set to treat COVID-19 patients

LAHORE, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :After special inspections of the Punjab Healthcare Commission, 21 private hospitals of five major cities across the province are ready to treat COVID-19 patients.

These include 13 hospitals in Lahore, Gujranwala 3, two each in Multan and Faisalabad, and one in Rawalpindi.

These hospitals have allocated 322 beds in the 'Isolation Wards' and high dependency units for the coronavirus patients.

The facilities of intensive care units and ventilators have been made available for the patients afflicted with the coronavirus.

Moreover, after guidance by the PHC, 16 hospitals of the city have been prepared to ensure timely reporting in this regard.They have been given access to the dashboard of the health department for the reporting of COVID-19 patients, which will help in getting true picture of the number of patients and treatment facilities available.

The hospitals have been directed to provide information about the suspected and confirmcoronavirus patiens.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Citizens’ Debt Settlement Fund postpones payment ..

1 hour ago

Heavy-duty trucks and vehicles allowed to travel o ..

2 hours ago

FNC Health Committee discusses draft federal law o ..

2 hours ago

Houthi-fired ballistic missile fell in Yemeni terr ..

2 hours ago

WAZA recognises Al Ain Zoo’s efforts in wildlife ..

3 hours ago

&#039;Early Leave&#039; initiative launched for pr ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.