21 Profiteers Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2024 | 11:00 AM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) The district administration arrested 21 shopkeepers over profiteering and encroachments,here on Tuesday.
According to a spokesperson,on the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC), Sargodha,Shoaib Ali,price control magistrates checked different shops in Al-Munir market and Gol chowk market and arrested 21 people accused of encroachments,selling underweight 'roti' and profiteering.
