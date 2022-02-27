UrduPoint.com

21 PSVs Vehicles Issued Challan Tickets For Not Completing Designated Routes

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2022 | 04:20 PM

21 PSVs vehicles issued challan tickets for not completing designated routes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad directed Traffic Wardens to take action against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing their designated routes.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTP team under the supervision of DSP Traffic Saddar Circle Ibrar Qurashi took action against PSVs besides issuing challan slips to 21 for not completing their designated routes including Kalar Syedan and involved in overcharging.

The CTP were taking action in accordance with the law against PSVs for not completing their designated routes, involved in overcharging and running without route permits, he added.

The Traffic Wardens and all the Circle Incharges had been directed to take indiscriminate action against the violators.

He informed that the PSVs on violation of the rules would be issued challan slips and also impounded.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi Circle Saddar All

Recent Stories

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first ..

Australian team arrives in Pakistan for the first time in 24 years

4 hours ago
 PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars ..

PSL 7 2022 final: Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swi ..

Pakistan marks third anniversary of "Operation Swift Retort"

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 27th February 2022

7 hours ago
 Character building as important as education: Farr ..

Character building as important as education: Farrukh Habib

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>