21 PSVs vehicles issued challan tickets for not completing designated routes

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi Naveed Irshad directed Traffic Wardens to take action against Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) for not completing their designated routes.

According to a City Traffic Police spokesman, the CTP team under the supervision of DSP Traffic Saddar Circle Ibrar Qurashi took action against PSVs besides issuing challan slips to 21 for not completing their designated routes including Kalar Syedan and involved in overcharging.

The CTP were taking action in accordance with the law against PSVs for not completing their designated routes, involved in overcharging and running without route permits, he added.

The Traffic Wardens and all the Circle Incharges had been directed to take indiscriminate action against the violators.

He informed that the PSVs on violation of the rules would be issued challan slips and also impounded.