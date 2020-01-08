21 reports of Standing Committees presented in National Assembly

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Twenty-one reports of the various Standing Committees on bills were presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Twenty-one reports of the various Standing Committees on bills were presented in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

These legislative proposals included the National Database and Registration Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 51 and 106); the Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2019; the Disabled Persons (Employment and Rehabilitation) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Pakistan Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019]; the Chemical Fertilizers (Development Surcharge) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Islamabad Club (Administration) (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 175A and 218); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218); the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the National Commission on the Status of Women (Amendment) Bill, 2019; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 25B, 51,63B, 92 and 106); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 51, 76 and 106); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Articles 51 and 59); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2019 (Article 31) and two identical bills seeking amendments in(Articles 51 and 106 of the Constitution.