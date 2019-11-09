UrduPoint.com
21 Sacks Of Stolen Pine Nuts Recovered In South Waziristan

Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

21 sacks of stolen pine nuts recovered in South Waziristan

The local police has recovered 21 stolen sacks of pine nuts from Sanga area of South Waziristan here on Saturday

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The local police has recovered 21 stolen sacks of pine nuts from Sanga area of South Waziristan here on Saturday.

According to District Police Officer, Atiq Wazir a team of police led by Station House Officer Wana has been dispatched to Azam Warsak that would bring back the stolen sacks.

Perpetrator of the theft has also been arrested by police.

It is worth mentioning that pine nuts amounting 120 million rupees were taken away on gunpoint from a godown in Wana Headquarters.

