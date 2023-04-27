UrduPoint.com

21 Schemes Underway Across District At Cost Of Rs 27527.965 Million In Attock: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2023 | 09:11 PM

21 Schemes underway across district at cost of Rs 27527.965 million in Attock: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha has said that work on 21 schemes is underway across the district at a cost of Rs 27527.965 million in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha has said that work on 21 schemes is underway across the district at a cost of Rs 27527.965 million in Attock.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Kanza Murtaza, Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi Ch Abdul Majid, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Chairman Attock Press Club Regd Sh. Faisal Javed, Chief Coordinator Nisar Ali Khan, Amjad Iqbal and administrative officers from all Tehsils of Attock.

He was informed that among them a sum of Rs10233.957 million is being spent on 26 schemes of highways, Rs 2487.363 million on 22 schemes of buildings, Rs1426.304 million on seven public health schemes and Rs135 million on two local government schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chattha has stressed for effective steps should be taken to complete all development projects on time and quality should be ensured.

He was of the view that the senior officers should take ownership of the work of the development projects and supervise them, he said.

He instructed the officers to take the local community of the place where there was a public project into confidence and work with their cooperation, adding that the government would not let the cost go beyond the fixed limit by controlling the expenditures.

On this occasion, he also encouraged the best-performing officers, especially Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and deputy director information Shahzad Niaz Khokar.

Later Commissioner also attended the Nambardar (village elders) Convention at District Council Hall on the occasion of his visit to Attock.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that nambardars occupy an important position in the revenue department and are highly respected. The doors of the Commissioner's office are always open for them.

The nambardars submitted their demands to Commissioner Rawalpindi on which they were assured that their demands would be met within the next one month.

Related Topics

Visit Rawalpindi Attock All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

Inter-district drug dealers detained

Inter-district drug dealers detained

9 minutes ago
 IMF Allocates $96Mln to Moldova Under Economic Sup ..

IMF Allocates $96Mln to Moldova Under Economic Support Program

9 minutes ago
 Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital ..

Thalassemia Day observed at Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad

17 minutes ago
 Awan congratulates PM for taking vote of confidenc ..

Awan congratulates PM for taking vote of confidence

11 minutes ago
 Arslan grieves over loss of human lives in train f ..

Arslan grieves over loss of human lives in train fire incident

11 minutes ago
 SAFCO organizes "Eid Malan Party"

SAFCO organizes "Eid Malan Party"

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.