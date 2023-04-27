21 Schemes underway across district at cost of Rs 27527.965 million in Attock: Commissioner

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha has said that work on 21 schemes is underway across the district at a cost of Rs 27527.965 million in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaquat Ali Chattha has said that work on 21 schemes is underway across the district at a cost of Rs 27527.965 million in Attock.

He was accompanied by Additional Commissioner Revenue Rawalpindi Kanza Murtaza, Additional Commissioner Rawalpindi Ch Abdul Majid, Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza, Chairman Attock Press Club Regd Sh. Faisal Javed, Chief Coordinator Nisar Ali Khan, Amjad Iqbal and administrative officers from all Tehsils of Attock.

He was informed that among them a sum of Rs10233.957 million is being spent on 26 schemes of highways, Rs 2487.363 million on 22 schemes of buildings, Rs1426.304 million on seven public health schemes and Rs135 million on two local government schemes.

Speaking on the occasion, Chattha has stressed for effective steps should be taken to complete all development projects on time and quality should be ensured.

He was of the view that the senior officers should take ownership of the work of the development projects and supervise them, he said.

He instructed the officers to take the local community of the place where there was a public project into confidence and work with their cooperation, adding that the government would not let the cost go beyond the fixed limit by controlling the expenditures.

On this occasion, he also encouraged the best-performing officers, especially Deputy Commissioner Rao Atif Raza and deputy director information Shahzad Niaz Khokar.

Later Commissioner also attended the Nambardar (village elders) Convention at District Council Hall on the occasion of his visit to Attock.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that nambardars occupy an important position in the revenue department and are highly respected. The doors of the Commissioner's office are always open for them.

The nambardars submitted their demands to Commissioner Rawalpindi on which they were assured that their demands would be met within the next one month.