21 schools sealed for a week in Attock district

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :About Twenty one schools in Attock district have been sealed for a week owing to the detection of corona positive cases among the teachers and students during the last three days.

CEO education Attock Mohsin Abbas said this while talking to APP. He said that the schools which have been sealed include Government Girls High school (GGHS) Mari Kanjoor, Government Girls Elementary School (GGES) Jalwal, GGPS Dandi Jaswal, GGHS Nowshera, GMPS Bai, GGHS Rangoo, GGPS Sirka GGHS Shakardara, GGHS Baryar, GGCMS Shakardara, GMPS Dhok Sawaen, GGHS Kalu Kalan, GBHS Jalallia,GGES Jallo, GGPS Dhok Seelo and GGES Sukhwal, GGHS People Colony Attock, GGHS Formali, GGHS 2 Hazro and GGES Dhok Sher Zaman. Mohsin Abbas said that the step had been taken to control the spread of deadly virus.

On the other hand Incharge Corona Cell Dr Jawad has said that during the last 24 hours 28 new positive cases have been reported reaching the number of positive patients to 1884. He said that so for screening of 35240 individuals was done and out of these29589 were reported negative while result of 707 is still awaited.

He said that so for 109 patients have died because of Corona virus which include 35 deaths in DHQ Hospital, 51 in district hospitals and 23 in other hospitals of the Attock district. He said that at present 6 patients are under treatment and 321 are home isolated. He emphasized upon the people to follow the SOPs issued by the govt as this was the only solution to control the pendemic.