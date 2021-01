21 shopkeepers arrested for decanting

The police arrested 21 shopkeepers for decanting of gas and selling petrol in different parts on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :The police arrested 21 shopkeepers for decanting of gas and selling petrol in different parts on Saturday.

A police spokesman said Ahmad Hasan was arrested from Muhammadi Chowk Batala Colony, Asad Ullah from Chak No.

6-JB, Samraiz from Chak No192-RB, Arshad from Chak No 422-GB, Sadi Ahmad from Chak No 428-GB, Mudassar, Waqas, Abid Ali, Bilal, Muhammad Naeem, Muhammad Minhas and Farooq from Chak No.422-GB, Muhammad Nawaz and Umar Farooq from Chak No.416-GB, Ansar Mehmood, Abdul Jabbar, Khalid Mehmood, Tariq, Shaban Ali, Arshad and Saleem from Chak No.463-GB.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.