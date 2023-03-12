21 shopkeepers fined, 3 shops sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 97,500 fine on 21 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to sealing three shops over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

They imposed fine on them and issued warning to others to shun profiteering.